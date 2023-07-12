Majority of California homes for sale are over $1 million: study

article

Majority of the homes for sale in California are over $1 million, according to a new study, with four California cities ranking among the top 5 places in the U.S. selling homes over that price tag.

A recent analysis by real estate website Point2Homes looked at home listings in 30 of the largest U.S. markets among the 100 most populous cities in the country, with at least 500,000 people, to see which cities have the highest proportions of homes with million-dollar price tags.

Los Angeles took the top spot, home to the highest share of million-dollar listings with nearly 64% of its homes for sale at $1 million or more.

LA has the highest share of homes listed at over $5 million, the analysis found, with "ultra-luxury" properties making up nearly 12% of listings.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ A home compound on Carbon Beach also known as Billionaire's Beach in Malibu (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

The study found the median price among homes sold in May 2023 was $926,000.

Here's the top 5:

1. Los Angeles

Percentage of listings above $1 million: 64%

Percentage of listings above $5 million: 12%

Median home sale price: $926,000

2. San Francisco

Percentage of listings above $1 million: 62%

Percentage of listings above $5 million: 7%

Median home sale price: $1.3 million

3. San Jose

Percentage of listings above $1 million: 61%

Percentage of listings above $5 million: 1%

Median home sale price: $1.2 million

4. San Diego

Percentage of listings above $1 million: 59%

Percentage of listings above $5 million: 8%

Median home sale price: $910,000

5. Boston

Percentage of listings above $1 million: 53%

Percentage of listings above $5 million: 9%

Median home sale price: $799,000

Mid-sized and small cities were ranked separately.

In those lists, three Southern California cities — Glendale, Huntington Beach and Oxnard — topped the mid-size city rankings.

