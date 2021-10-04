$685M Jackpot: Winning Powerball ticket sold in California

The winning Powerball ticket was reportedly sold in California.

According to California Lottery's detailed draw results page, the winning ticket for the $685 million Powerball jackpot was sold in Morro Bay.

California Lottery said the lone winning ticket was sold at the Albertsons on 730 Quintana Road.

As of late Monday night, the person with the winning ticket has not revealed themself. According to California Lottery's winner's handbook, the winner's full name is a matter of public record and "subject to disclosure."

Following Monday night's drawing, the Powerball jackpot has dropped to $20 million.

