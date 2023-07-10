4 South LA taco stands robbed at gunpoint in 90 minutes

Police are investigating a string of armed robberies of at least four taco stands in South Los Angeles Sunday night.

The crime spree lasted just 90 minutes and began around 9:30 p.m. at a taco stand near Vernon Avenue and McKinley, police said.

The gunmen moved over to a taco stand on 51st and Ascot Avenue and then to 51st and Avalon.

It all ended around 11 p.m. at a taco stand at 43rd Street and South Central.

During all the robberies, the victims reported that three suspects pointed guns at them; sometimes they pointed a gun to their chest, other times to their head.

Raul, who works at one of the taco stands, told FOX 11 that the gunmen held up a gun to the chest of one of his coworkers. He also said the robbers pointed a gun to a customer's head. That customer only had a cell phone with him, which they took and threw on the ground.

Police continue to look for the three suspects. Victims described them as three men possibly traveling in a gray Honda.