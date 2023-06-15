South LA taco stand hit by robbers for second time

Terrifying moments unfolded for employees and customers who were held up at gunpoint by two suspects during yet another taco stand robbery in South Los Angeles.

Investigators with the Los Angeles Police Department said the latest robbery occurred around 10:40 p.m. Wednesday at a taco stand located in the 400 block of Manchester Avenue, between San Pedro Street and Avalon Boulevard in South LA’s Green Meadows neighborhood.

It’s the second time the taco stand has been hit this month and the latest in a string of robberies targeting taco stands.

An employee told authorities two suspects in ski masks walked up and waited until most of the customers left before they pulled out their guns. The suspects reportedly tried to rob a couple of patrons and then the taco stand.

An employee said they handed the suspects around $50. Frustrated there wasn’t more money, the suspects left the scene and witnesses said one of them fired a shot on the way out.

Thankfully, no one was struck by gunfire.

LAPD officials said the descriptions of the suspects did not match the other robberies.

Anyone with information about the taco stand robberies is asked to contact the LAPD.