$50,000 reward offered for info on fatal Manchester Square hit-and-run

The Los Angeles Police Department is looking for information on a suspect wanted for a fatal hit-and-run incident in Manchester Square in January.

New video released by LAPD Thursday shows what happened on the night of Jan. 27. Adolph Lyons was crossing Van Ness Avenue where it intersects with Manchester Avenue, when shortly after 9:30 p.m., a black truck turning onto Van Ness hit Lyons in the crosswalk. The truck then backs up, drives around Lyons and pulls over.

It then looks like someone gets out of the truck and approaches Lyons, before returning to the truck, which then drives off northbound on Van Ness.

Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics responded, but Lyons was pronounced dead at the scene.

The LAPD described the truck as a dark-colored, early model. They offered no description of the suspect. A $50,000 reward is being offered for any information leading to an arrest. Anyone with information is asked to call the LAPD.

