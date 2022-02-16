Detectives looking for hit-and-run driver who severely injured bicyclist in San Dimas

A bicyclist in San Dimas was severely injured after being struck by a hit-and-run driver.

Traffic investigators with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's San Dimas Station have released video of the accident, in hopes of locating and arresting the driver.

The hit-and-run happened January 27 around 6:30 p.m., near Fifth Street, west of Eucla Avenue in San Dimas.

The 37-year-old victim was riding his bike along the curb of Fifth Street when he was stuck by a vehicle, according to investigators.

The driver of the dark colored Dodge Ram pickup truck slowed down and stopped at Eucla Avenue, then drove eastbound. Officials say the driver failed to stop and check on the victim.

It is believed the truck sustained damage to the right front headlight. Investigators are asking people who live nearby to check their surveillance video for that day and time, in order to help find the suspect.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Traffic Detective Christopher Bronowicki of the San Dimas Traffic Detail (909) 859-2818.You can remain anonymous by calling "Crime Stoppers" at (800) 222-TIPS (8477).

