5 injured after car flies off Freeway, into East LA front yard

Five people were injured after a car flew off the Freeway and crashed into an East Los Angeles front yard Sunday morning, according to officials.

Reports of the crash came in shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday at a home in the 1100 block of South Ditman Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol. The car had apparently flown off the nearby 5 Freeway before crashing into a fence. According to officials, two women were temporarily trapped by the car as it was seen hanging over the yard's fence.

Five people total were injured and taken to the hospital in unknown conditions, but officers did not say how many of those people were in the car.

The driver of the car was released at the scone of the crash. Officers said they were not under the influence, but don't know whether speed was a factor in the crash.

The house and a neighbor's vehicle were damaged by the crash. No other information was immediately available.