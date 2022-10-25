20-year-old man facing murder charges for Porter Ranch crash that killed 2 teens

A 20-year-old man has been arrested for his role in a crash in Porter Ranch that took the lives of two teenagers over the weekend.

Alexander Ceballos of Panorama City was booked on murder charges on Saturday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The crash was reported at 5:35 p.m. at 11001 N. Reseda Blvd., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. LAPD said the driver of a black Honda CRV was speeding southbound on Reseda Boulevard south of San Fernando Mission Boulevard when the SUV veered into the northbound lanes and collided with a black Toyota Venza and a Volkswagen Jetta. The SUV then collided into a parked car along the curb on Reseda Boulevard.

Two of the six people inside the SUV were killed. A 16-year-old boy, identified as Magnus Robinson, died at the scene, and a 14-year-old girl taken to the hospital died Sunday, according to officials.

Three people inside the Venza and one person inside the Jetta were transported to local hospitals for treatment of moderate injuries; authorities said they are all expected to recover.

Ceballos is being held on $4.01 million bail, and remains in a local hospital. LAPD said the case will be presented to the LA County District Attorney's Office for review.

City News Service contributed to this report.