5 Inglewood schools slated to close

The Inglewood school superintendent announced Wednesday that the district will permanently shut down five local schools.

The school district says the shutdown is due to a decline in enrollment.

The schools slated to close are Crozier Junior High, Hudnall TK-6 School, Highland TK-6 School, Morningside High School, and Kelso TK-6 School.

It is unclear when the schools will close.

For a while, rumors were swirling around the potential closure of Morningside High School which is located less than a mile from the Hollywood Park property which includes SoFi Stadium and YouTube Theatre and the soon to open Intuit Dome.

According to a 103-page document released by the district, Harridge Development Group, LLC, was awarded the right to develop property adjacent to Morningside High and the now shuttered Clyde Woodworth Elementary School on March 17, 2022.

This is a developing story, check back for updates