Children among 5 hospitalized in 'major' Riverside crash

A major crash in Riverside has sent five people - including children - to the hospital Tuesday, according to authorities.

Authorities responded to reports of the two-car crash around 7:30 a.m. in the area near Arlington and Stover avenues.

Officials said multiple people were trapped as well as ejected from both vehicles.

"Several" of the five people hospitalized are in critical condition, authorities said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.