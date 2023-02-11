5 hospitalized after PCH crash in Seal Beach

article

Five people were hospitalized Saturday night after a two-car crash on Pacific Coast Highway in Seal Beach.

The crash happened around 7:14 p.m. Saturday, near the intersection of PCH and Main Street, according to the Orange County Fire Authority.

Officials didn't say what might have caused the crash, but images from SkyFOX showed a silver four-door vehicle with at least one door off spun around in the intersection. Several feet away, SkyFOX showed a tan pickup truck crashed into what appeared to be a bus stop shelter. Both vehicles had suffered heavy damage.

According to OC fire officials, all five patients sent to the hospital were riding in the same car, but officials didn't give any indication of their condition.

A vehicle involved in a crash in Seal Beach

The crash closed traffic in all four directions near the intersection. Seal Beach Police said a suspect, presumably from the second vehicle is still outstanding, and asked people to avoid the area. Police also asked residents of the Hill neighborhood surrounding the area to remain in their homes and to call police if they saw anyone suspicious in the area.

No other details on the crash were immediately available.