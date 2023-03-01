5 Freeway closed through Grapevine for 3rd time in a week due to ice, snow

Due to snow and poor visibility, officials shut down the 5 Freeway in both directions through the Grapevine on Wednesday morning.

Drivers traveling northbound were diverted off the freeway at the Parker Road exit after being stuck in traffic for miles. FOX 11’s Christina Pascucci endured the traffic jam and said it lasted for roughly 45 minutes.

A series of storms have hit the area and this marks the third time in a week Caltrans and the California Highway Patrol shut down the Grapevine.

RELATED: Multiple freeways in SoCal closed due to snow, flooding

CHP said the snow levels dropped lower than anticipated, and were said to drop to 1,500 feet.

Highways 138 and 58 remain closed, and it is recommended motorists use the 101 Freeway as an alternative route.

FILE- Tejon Pass (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

The storm is expected to taper off by Wednesday evening but it’s unknown when the Grapevine will reopen.

