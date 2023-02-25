Multiple freeways in SoCal closed due to snow, flooding

Several freeways in Southern California closed early Saturday morning due to severe snow or flood, Caltrans announced.

Below is a list of closures that went into effect at 8:30 a.m. Saturday:

Interstate 5 is closed through the Tejon Pass from Parker Road to Grapevine Road due to snow.

SR 14 is closed from Sand Canyon Road to Ave S due to snow.

SR 138 is closed in both directions from the I-5 to 190th Street West in Northern LA County.

Southbound lanes of the I-5 are closed from Los Feliz to Glendale Blvd. due to flooding.

Northbound lanes of the I-5 are closed from Fletcher Blvd. to Glendale Blvd. due to flooding.

Northbound lanes of the I-5 are closed from Penrose St. to Sheldon St./Laurel Canyon due to flooding.

Southbound lanes of the I-5 are closed from Osborne St. due to flooding.

SR 2 in the Angeles National Forest is closed in both directions from 2.2 miles north of I-210 to Islip Saddle due to snow and ice.

SR 39 in the Angeles National Forest is closed in both directions from East Ford Road to SR 2.

It is unclear when the roads will reopen. Caltrans warns drivers to limit nonessential travel and stay home if possible.