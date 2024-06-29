4th of July: Fireworks, parades in Southern California
LOS ANGELES - America’s birthday is days away and there are plenty of places where you can catch fireworks across Southern California from the shore to the Inland Empire.
Keep in mind that the holiday falls on a Thursday this year, so note the dates of the events as some will be held before or after the 4th.
Check out a list of events celebrating the 4th of July weekend below.
Los Angeles County
- Hollywood Bowl July 4th Spectacular with Harry Connick Jr. (July 2-4)
- Gloria Molina Grand Park's 4th of July Block Party (July 4)
- Pomona Fairplex presents KABOOM! (July 4)
- Duarte's Independence Day Celebration and Fireworks (July 3)
- Starlight Bowl Concert and Fireworks (July 4)
- 4th of July Celebration at Universal Studios Hollywood (July 4)
- 4th of July Fireworks in Marina del Rey (July 4)
- Dodger Stadium (July 4)
- Rose Bowl Stadium (A fireworks show will follow the game between the LA Galaxy and LAFC) (July 4)
- July 4th Fireworks Celebration - Six Flags Magic Mountain (July 4-6)
- Fireworks from the Queen Mary (July 4)
Orange County
- 13th Annual 4th of July is for Families Newport Peninsula Bike Parade and Festival (July 4)
- Aliso Viejo July 4th Celebration & Fireworks (July 4)
- Los Alamitos 3rd of July Fireworks Spectacular (July 3)
- Disneyland
- Knott's Berry Farm July 4th Fireworks (July 4)
- Laguna Beach 4th of July Drone Light Show (July 4)
- Fireworks over the Ocean in Huntington Beach (July 4)
San Bernardino County
All fireworks are prohibited in the city of Ontario and residents are asked to report illegal activity. Still, there are plenty of other options for residents in the Inland Empire.
Below is a list of fireworks shows in San Bernardino County:
- Arrowhead Lake Association Spectacular Fireworks Show (July 5)
- Apple Valley's Freedom Festival (July 4)
- Chino Hills Independence Celebration (July 3)
- 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular in Big Bear Lake (July 4)
- Upland Fireworks Spectacular (July 4)
- Victorville 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular (July 4)
Riverside County
The City of Riverside will host two fireworks extravaganzas on America’s Birthday at La Sierra Park and Mt. Rubidoux. Those who plan to attend are asked to bring their own blankets and snacks.
Other events happening in Riverside County can be found below:
- Lake Elsinore Fireworks Spectacular (July 4)
- Independence Day Celebration in Corona (July 4)
- Coachella Independence Day Celebration (July 3)
- Desert Hot Springs Fireworks Celebration (July 5)
- Indio Fourth of July Fireworks Show (July 4)
- Palm Desert Independence Day Celebration (July 4)
- July 4th Celebration Palm Springs Power Baseball (July 4)
- 9th Annual Fireworks Extravaganza at Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa Rancho Mirage (July 4)
Personal firework usage is illegal in Riverside County.
Ventura County
- Simi Valley Star-Spangled Rock 'N Country Jam and Fireworks Celebration (July 4)
- Moorpark 3rd of July Fireworks Extravaganza (July 3)
- Westlake Village Fireworks Show (July 4)
- Thousand Oaks 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular (July 4)
- Ojai 4th of July Celebration and Fireworks Show (July 4)
- 4th of July Fireworks Show & Family Picnic at Ventura College (July 4)
- 4th of July Fireworks By the Sea at Channel Islands Harbor (July 4)