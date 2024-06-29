4th of July: Fireworks, parades in Southern California

America’s birthday is days away and there are plenty of places where you can catch fireworks across Southern California from the shore to the Inland Empire.

Keep in mind that the holiday falls on a Thursday this year, so note the dates of the events as some will be held before or after the 4th.

Check out a list of events celebrating the 4th of July weekend below.

Los Angeles County

Orange County

San Bernardino County

All fireworks are prohibited in the city of Ontario and residents are asked to report illegal activity. Still, there are plenty of other options for residents in the Inland Empire.

Below is a list of fireworks shows in San Bernardino County:

Riverside County

The City of Riverside will host two fireworks extravaganzas on America’s Birthday at La Sierra Park and Mt. Rubidoux. Those who plan to attend are asked to bring their own blankets and snacks.

Other events happening in Riverside County can be found below:

Personal firework usage is illegal in Riverside County.

Ventura County