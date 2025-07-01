4th of July events: List of California celebrations canceled over 'safety concerns'

The Brief Several cities across Southern California are canceling, postponing, or changing their 4th of July celebrations. This comes as immigration enforcement efforts continue across the region. Other events in majority-Hispanic communities have also been scrapped or delayed.



Multiple cities across Southern California are canceling or postponing 4th of July celebration events due to safety concerns for residents amid ongoing immigration raids.

This comes as residents, particularly immigrant and mixed-status families, are experiencing widespread anxiety and withdrawing from public life due to the increase in ICE activity.

Bell Gardens cancels 4th of July celebration

What we know:

Bell Gardens said it made the decision to cancel all events through July 10 "out of an abundance of caution regarding concerns for resident safety over federal immigration enforcement activities."This includes the July 3 concert featuring Gabrielito y La Verdad, the July 10 movie screening of Moana 2, and the Independence Day celebration scheduled for July 3 at Bell Gardens Veterans Park.

All other programming, such as summer day camp, sports, etc., will continue as normal unless individually canceled as necessary," Bell Gardens officials announced on Instagram.

Boyle Heights cancels 4th of July celebration

What we know:

Boyle Heights postponed July 4 celebrations sponsored by Council District 14 in the wake of immigration raids, according to Boyle Heights Beat, citing a spokesperson for the office of City Councilmember Ysabel Jurado.

Jurado’s office said the decision to postpone the celebrations followed a meeting with neighborhood councils and other stakeholders.

"We’re responding to the crisis with the presence of federal agents in the community," said Alejandra Alarcon, a spokesperson for the office.

Cudahy cancels 4th of July celebration

What we know:

In a post on Instagram, the city of Cudahy said it "decided to postpone the Independence Day Celebration that was set for Thursday, July 3rd, 2025, due to recent events and concerns regarding the safety of our residents. We appreciate your cooperation. City parks will remain open, and regular programming will continue as scheduled."

Downtown LA cancels 4th of July celebration

What we know:

The big Summer Block Party at Gloria Molina Grand Park, which drew more than 20,000 people in 2024, has been postponed indefinitely.

El Sereno cancels 4th of July celebration

What we know:

The El Sereno Bicentennial Committee announced the cancellation of its 66th Annual Independence Day Parade, "Our Town, Our History," citing a significant number of participant withdrawals. The beloved community event, which typically includes over 1,200 marchers from local groups, schools, and performers, was called off in the interest of safety.

"The people who participate in the parade are some of the most patriotic people you would meet. They believe in the promise of this land, of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness," the committee said in a statement. "Our community has always been a melting pot of many cultures and beliefs. It is what has given our town its strength and resiliency. We are saddened to see entry after entry withdrawal from this year’s parade."'

Organizers invited residents to next year’s parade on June 27, 2026, which will celebrate 100 years of Route 66.

Huntington Park cancels 4th of July celebration

What we know:

Huntington Park has announced a 30-day pause on "certain public summer events," including movie nights, citing "growing disruptions caused by increased ICE activity in the region."

A city statement noted that "reports of unmarked vehicles and unidentified federal agents have created widespread anxiety, particularly among immigrant and mixed-status families."

Huntington Park Mayor Arturo Flores has been an outspoken critic of immigration raids, criticizing federal agents for blowing off a home's door to search for a suspect.

SUGGESTED: Huntington Park officials warn community after arrest of alleged federal agent impersonator

"Many residents have expressed fear and uncertainty, leading them to remain indoors, refrain from work, and withdraw from daily public life. Our priority is and will continue to be the safety and peace of mind of our community," the city statement said.

Whittier cancels 4th of July celebration

What we know:

Whittier has canceled its Fourth of July Freedom Walk, originally scheduled for the morning of July 4, at Palm Park.

Whittier Mayor Joe Vinatieri stated, "While celebrating our nation's founding is very important to me and to Whittier residents, my colleagues and I also want to be sensitive to the recent feedback we've received from some community members asking that we pause this year's Freedom Walk event."

The evening 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular at York Field will continue as scheduled.

Dig deeper:

Federal agents continue to ramp up an immigration crackdown after receiving directives from President Donald Trump to set up their efforts in Democratic-run cities.

Those raids were preceded by Trump deploying thousands of additional National Guard troops to the area in response to massive anti-ICE protests across the region.

Gov. Gavin Newsom sued Trump over the move, and a lower court originally sided with Newsom, saying Trump's move was likely unconstitutional.

A federal appeals court later allowed Trump to keep using the California National Guard over the state's objections.

The recent anti-ICE protests across Southern California erupted following widespread anger over the agency's enforcement tactics that began on Friday, June 6.

SUGGESTED: OC leaders to federal government amid ICE raids: 'Back off'

Community leaders reported incidents of ICE appearing at elementary school graduations, disrupting the legitimate immigration processes at various courthouses, and aggressively raiding workplaces and locations like Home Depot.

These actions, perceived as arbitrary and invasive, sparked outrage among residents and galvanized the public into widespread demonstrations across Los Angeles County.