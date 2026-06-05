405 Freeway shooting: Suspect dead after robbery, LAPD chase near LAX

The Brief An armed robbery and assault on a taxi driver at a 7-Eleven sparked a police pursuit that spilled onto the 405 Freeway Friday morning. The suspect allegedly fired at pursuing officers before exiting his vehicle with a handgun, leading to a fatal shooting involving police. The northbound 405 Freeway remains entirely closed near Howard Hughes Parkway, causing severe traffic delays stretching past the 105 Freeway.



An armed robbery at a Los Angeles 7-Eleven escalated into a police chase and a deadly officer-involved shooting on the northbound 405 Freeway near Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) on Friday morning.

The incident and subsequent police investigation have triggered massive, miles-long traffic gridlock, severely disrupting the busy Friday morning commute.

What we know:

The incident began early Friday morning at a 7-Eleven store located near Manchester Avenue and Airport Boulevard.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), a male suspect driving a black Kia Soul approached a taxi driver, assaulted him with a gun, and threatened him during the course of a robbery.

Following the attack, the victim called 911 and began trailing the suspect's vehicle for about a mile, providing continuous location updates to emergency dispatchers.

Officers quickly caught up with the suspect in the area and attempted to pull him over, giving commands for him to exit the vehicle, authorities said.

The suspect refused to cooperate and sped away, prompting a pursuit through local city streets that eventually moved onto the northbound 405 Freeway, entering from Imperial Highway.

Authorities said during the pursuit, the suspect opened fire toward the officers, with reports of shots fired near La Tijera Boulevard and Howard Hughes Parkway.

A short time later, the suspect stopped his vehicle on the freeway lanes and exited holding a handgun.

Officers gave continuous commands for the suspect to drop the weapon, but he refused to comply.

An officer-involved shooting occurred, and the suspect was struck, authorities said.

Officers took him into custody and rendered medical aid until Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) paramedics arrived. The suspect was transported to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

A handgun was recovered at the scene and taken into forensic custody.

Authorities confirmed that no police officers, community members on the freeway, or the original taxi driver were injured during the incident.

What we don't know:

The identity of the suspect has not yet been released. It's unknown if the suspect had a prior criminal history or if he was the registered owner of the Kia Soul.

Officials have not confirmed exactly how many officers discharged their weapons during the confrontation on the freeway, or what specific items were stolen from the taxi driver during the initial robbery.

What they're saying:

An LAPD spokesperson emphasized the daily dangers faced by law enforcement during a press briefing at the scene.

"Every single day we put ourselves in the middle of harm in the community that calls us for service. And this is just another example of the violence and the dangers that our officers face daily."

The department also acknowledged the severe disruption to local commuters, asking for the public's cooperation and patience:

"We certainly recognize the impact and we ask for the community's patience. This is a very thorough and comprehensive investigation that we conduct... I would also ask the community to be prepared for a video that will be released within at least 45 days that will show preliminary details regarding what happened," he added.

California Highway Patrol (CHP) Lieutenant James Beard highlighted the regional traffic impact, stating, "The traffic is heavily impacted by the closure. We're sympathetic, and we understand we will do our best to ensure that the freeway gets open as soon as possible. However... they will want to do a very thorough investigation with this incident."

What's next:

The investigation is expected to keep the northbound lanes of the 405 Freeway closed for several hours while specialized LAPD units document and process multiple crime scenes stretched across the freeway lanes.

Per department protocol for officer-involved shootings, a comprehensive internal investigation has been launched.

The LAPD will release a Critical Incident Video featuring body-worn camera footage and preliminary details to their public YouTube page within 45 days.

What you can do:

Commuters heading toward or through the West Los Angeles and LAX areas are strongly urged to avoid the northbound 405 Freeway entirely.

According to Caltrans, the resulting gridlock has backed up past the 105 Freeway, stretching as far south as Rosecrans Avenue.

Utilize Alternate Routes: Drivers should use local bypass streets to navigate past the closure, such as Sepulveda Boulevard, Jefferson Boulevard, or La Cienega Boulevard.

Expect Bottlenecks: Be aware that nearby surface streets—including Howard Hughes Parkway, Center Drive, and La Tijera Boulevard—are experiencing extreme congestion due to diverted freeway traffic and ongoing local construction.

Check Live Map Apps: Officials advise checking traffic apps or mapping services before departing, and to monitor the CHP West Los Angeles social media pages (X, Instagram, and Facebook) for real-time updates on lane openings.