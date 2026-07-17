The Brief FWC says DNA matched Brittany Clark to a 13-foot alligator captured after the deadly June 28 attack. Clark was bitten while swimming in the Econlockhatchee River and later died at a hospital. The investigation remains active, and additional records will be released when it concludes.



The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) said laboratory testing has confirmed that DNA from 31-year-old Brittany Clark matched a 13-foot alligator captured after the deadly attack on the Econlockhatchee River last month.

Clark, of Orlando, was bitten while swimming with friends near the Barr Street Trailhead in Little Big Econ State Forest on June 28. She suffered critical injuries and was taken to a hospital, where she later died, according to FWC.

The agency said its investigation remains active, and additional records will be released once it is complete.

Friends tried to save Clark during attack

According to a preliminary report from the Orange County Medical Examiner's Office, Clark was swimming in shoulder-deep water with her boyfriend, Chance Allison, and another friend when the alligator grabbed her arm and began what investigators described as a "death roll."

The report said Allison attempted to pull the alligator off Clark and was dragged underwater before the animal briefly released her and then grabbed her other arm.

After the alligator let go, Allison brought Clark to shore and called 911. First responders transported her to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Brittany Clark, 31, died after she was attacked by an alligator in Seminole County on June 28, 2026. (Source: Nathan Clark)

A "death roll" is a maneuver in which an alligator grips prey and spins violently.

Evidence links attack to captured alligator

Following the attack, contracted nuisance alligator trappers captured and euthanized two large alligators measuring about 12½ feet and 13 feet.

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FWC said recent laboratory results matched Clark's DNA to the 13-foot alligator captured at the scene.

The medical examiner also reported that bite marks on Clark's arm were consistent with the front row of teeth from one of the captured alligators.

FWC: Serious alligator attacks remain rare

FWC said serious injuries caused by alligators are uncommon in Florida, although alligators can be found in lakes, rivers, ponds and other freshwater bodies across all 67 counties.

Officials said they are not speculating about what prompted the attack but noted that alligators can become more territorial during their mating season, which typically runs from April through June.

The agency urged residents and visitors to never feed or handle alligators, keep a safe distance, swim only in designated areas during daylight hours, and keep pets leashed and away from the water.

Deadly attacks remain uncommon

According to FWC data updated in February 2026, Florida recorded two fatal alligator attacks in 2025. The state also reported two fatal attacks in 2023 and 2022, one in 2019, one in 2018, one in 2016 and one in 2015. No fatal attacks were reported in 2024, 2021, 2020 or 2017.

State nuisance program responds to threats

FWC said it gives public safety its highest priority through the Statewide Nuisance Alligator Program, which investigates reports of alligators believed to pose a threat to people, pets or property.

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Residents can report nuisance alligators by calling the FWC Nuisance Alligator Hotline at 866-392-4286.

FWC also extended its condolences to Clark's family and loved ones.