West Hollywood water main break: Here’s when Sunset Boulevard could reopen

The Brief LADWP crews are targeting a Wednesday or Thursday reopening for Sunset Boulevard. Residents were displaced and an estimated 100 to 150 vehicles were damaged or totaled. West Hollywood is coordinating alternative parking for residents using rental cars and issuing LADWP assistance vouchers.



Crews continue to work around the clock to repair a ruptured water main in West Hollywood. Officials said they are aiming to reopen a closed section of Sunset Boulevard by mid-week.

What we know:

Authorities said crews have successfully replaced the damaged pipe and are moving forward with a lengthy, multi-step process that requires testing, pressurizing, and cleaning the system. Officials are currently aiming to reopen the impacted street on Wednesday or Thursday of this week.

The rupture has caused significant disruptions for West Hollywood residents. Two buildings remain without electrical power, and in response, city officials shifted security ambassadors to the streets outside the affected buildings for safety.

In addition, multiple vehicles parked along the street and inside subterranean parking garages were flooded. City officials added that most of the flooded vehicles will be considered total losses.

To assist those affected, West Hollywood officials held a Zoom meeting with residents to address questions regarding displacement, parking, and claims. The city has collaborated with LADWP to provide vouchers for displaced individuals. Additionally, because many residents are using rental cars due to vehicle damage, the city is working with local businesses and property owners to establish alternative parking arrangements.

What they're saying:

On Monday morning, West Hollywood Mayor John Heilman spoke to FOX 11 about recovery efforts.

"We've been working with local businesses and property owners to try to find alternative parking for people," he said.

When asked about the timeline for reopening the street, Heilman explained the technical requirements crews face.

"So it is a lengthy process, but they are making steady progress on it, and we are still hoping that we can get the street reopened this week."

He estimates between 100 and 150 cars were damaged. However, Heilman noted that an exact count is not yet available through the city.

What we don't know:

While the targeted goal for reopening the street is Wednesday or Thursday, authorities have not confirmed an exact day or time, noting that potential glitches in the testing and cleaning process could alter the timeline.

What's next:

LADWP is currently developing a comprehensive plan to completely replace all of the water mains along Sunset Boulevard. According to city officials, that replacement project is slated to begin in 2031.