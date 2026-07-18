Vandenberg Space Force Base airman, 23, dies in heavy equipment accident

The Brief Airman 1st Class Cedric Eneluna, 23, died July 16 after the heavy equipment he was operating rolled down an embankment at Vandenberg Space Force Base. Eneluna served with the 30th Civil Engineer Squadron's Pavements and Equipment Flight, a critical unit nicknamed the "Dirt Boyz" that maintains launch infrastructure. The official cause of death has not been determined, and a Safety Investigation Board is currently investigating the incident with support from base units.



Vandenberg Space Force Base is mourning the loss of Airman 1st Class Cedric Eneluna, 23, who died in a heavy equipment accident on base on Thursday.

What we know:

Airman 1st Class Cedric Eneluna, 23, passed away on July 16 following an incident on base at Vandenberg Space Force Base, officials announced in a statement.

Eneluna was operating heavy equipment when the vehicle rolled down an embankment. No one else was injured, officials said.

Eneluna joined the military on March 5, 2024, and arrived at Vandenberg for his first duty assignment on August 2, 2024. He spent his childhood in the Philippines and considered St. Louis, Missouri, to be his hometown.

As a member of the 30th Civil Engineer Squadron’s Pavements and Equipment Flight—known locally as the "Dirt Boyz"—Eneluna helped provide critical infrastructure capabilities that directly sustain Vandenberg’s national security launch, test, and range operations.

What we don't know:

Eneluna's official cause of death has not yet been determined by the Santa Barbara Coroner’s office.

Specific details regarding what caused the heavy equipment to roll down the embankment have not been disclosed, and additional details are being withheld until official investigations are complete.

What they're saying:

Base leadership and teammates expressed deep grief, noting Eneluna’s profound impact on his unit.

"Our Vandenberg family is grieving alongside Cedric’s loved ones and his teammates," said U.S. Space Force Col. James T. Horne III, commander of Space Launch Delta 30 and Vandenberg Space Force Base. "He made a lasting impression on his teammates through his character, dedication, and genuine care for others. On behalf of Team Vandenberg, I extend my deepest condolences to Cedric’s family, friends, and fellow Airmen during this incredibly difficult time."

His teammates described him as a positive influence who never hesitated to lend a helping hand and made everyone around him feel welcome.

"He brought out the best in everyone," said U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Seth Poulsen, 30th CES commander. "He was always ready to work, always willing to help, and always had a positive attitude. He truly represented what it means to be an Airman."

What's next:

Units at Vandenberg are currently supporting an official Safety Investigation Board to determine the factors surrounding the accident.

Additional information will be released in accordance with Department of the Air Force policy.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.