Wave of violent Southern California street takeovers end in gunfire

The Brief A chaotic wave of weekend street takeovers spanning multiple Southern California communities left at least three people injured by gunfire. The large-scale illegal gatherings blocked intersections, featured fireworks, and also struck neighborhoods in Carson, Florence, and Manhattan Beach. No arrests have been announced.



Authorities said a wave of violent street takeovers was reported across multiple Southern California neighborhoods over the weekend.

What we know:

A string of violent weekend takeovers happened in neighborhoods across Los Angeles County, including Carson, Florence, Boyle Heights, Manhattan Beach, and Watts. Video shows these events drew massive turnouts that blocked intersections, with people setting off fireworks and, in at least one instance, lighting a fire.

A 30-year-old man was hospitalized following a street takeover and shooting in Boyle Heights. Also in Watts, a 17-year-old boy was shot, and a 35-year-old man was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

What we don't know:

No arrests connected to any of the street takeovers have been announced by law enforcement.