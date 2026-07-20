Wave of violent Southern California street takeovers end in gunfire
LOS ANGELES - Authorities said a wave of violent street takeovers was reported across multiple Southern California neighborhoods over the weekend.
What we know:
A string of violent weekend takeovers happened in neighborhoods across Los Angeles County, including Carson, Florence, Boyle Heights, Manhattan Beach, and Watts. Video shows these events drew massive turnouts that blocked intersections, with people setting off fireworks and, in at least one instance, lighting a fire.
A 30-year-old man was hospitalized following a street takeover and shooting in Boyle Heights. Also in Watts, a 17-year-old boy was shot, and a 35-year-old man was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.
What we don't know:
No arrests connected to any of the street takeovers have been announced by law enforcement.
The Source: This story was written with information from multiple agencies across Los Angeles County.