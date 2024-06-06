Woman leads CHP on pursuit, climbs out sunroof, gets naked on top of vehicle on the 405 Freeway

Drivers on the 405 Freeway Wednesday evening witnessed a peculiar situation – a naked woman standing on top of an SUV in the middle of traffic.

California Highway Patrol officers saw a black SUV traveling within the center median around 7:13 p.m. on the southbound 405 Freeway north of Culver Blvd. CHP officers tried to get the driver to pull over, but the suspect failed to yield to the emergency lights and continued traveling in the center median.

The CHP reported that the suspect vehicle continued to travel at speeds between 75-95 miles per hour, before eventually coming to a complete stop on the southbound 405 Freeway north of Western Ave.

Credit: Citizen App

Around 7:24 p.m., CHP said a woman exited the SUV through the sunroof and stood on top of the car. A few moments later, the woman took off all her clothing and remained on top of the SUV.

CHP officers placed the woman into custody around 7:30 p.m.

The woman was later identified as 35-year-old Trayanna Enriquez. She was booked at the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Century Station on charges of felony reckless evading, resisting arrest and battery on a police officer.