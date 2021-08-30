4 women arrested for stealing over $10K in merchandise; 3 released from jail due to LA Co's $0 bail

article

Glendale Police have arrested four women for allegedly stealing over $10,000 of merchandise from various stores at the Americana at Brand, authorities said Monday.

The thefts were reported on Aug. 21 around 5 p.m.

Patrol officers located a vehicle matching the suspect vehicle description in the area of Central Ave. and Lexington Dr. and initiated a traffic stop, but the vehicle fled initiating a pursuit. The driver, later identified as 24-year-old Memory Yearby of Seattle, Washington, ultimately yielded along Fairmont Avenue where a felony stop was conducted.

Officers contacted Yearby and the other three passengers, 28-year-old Jaquena Wilson of Los Angeles, 29-year-old Earnetra Turner of Auburn, Washington, and 35-year-old Ravenna Woods of Seattle, Washington.

When officers searched the vehicle, they found several retail store bags, clothing, shoes, and a device used to remove security sensors.

Over $10,000 of merchandise from various stores was located in the vehicle Yearby was driving, Glendale Police said.

Yearby , Wilson, Turner, and Woods were all arrested for grand theft and petty theft. Yearby was also arrested for evading, Wilson was discovered to have an outstanding warrant and was subsequently also arrested for a non-local warrant, and Turner had provided a false name to officers throughout the investigation, and a charge of impersonation was added to her booking.

Yearby, Woods, and Wilson were released from custody due to LA County’s emergency "Zero-Dollar" bail schedule with a notice to appear in court at a later date, Glendale Police said. Turner remained in custody on a $50,000 bail for the impersonation charge.

