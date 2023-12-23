4 more LA hotels agree to new deal with striking workers

Four more Los Angeles hotels have agreed to tentative contract agreements with the union representing housekeepers, cooks, dishwashers, servers and front desk workers, union officials said.

The InterContinental Downtown Los Angeles, Hotel Indigo DTLA, E- Central DTLA and the Sheraton Gateway LAX are the latest to sign tentative agreements, Unite Here Local 11 announced Friday.

Last weekend, agreements were reached between workers at 10 hotels in Los Angeles and Orange counties.

Those employees work at the Irvine Marriott, W Hotel Westwood, SLS Beverly Hills, Westin LAX, Sheraton Grand DTLA, JW Marriott LA Live, Ritz-Carlton LA Live, Courtyard Marriott DTLA, Residence Inn DTLA and Hilton Irvine.

Union officials said the latest agreements include the following provisions:

Unprecedented wage increases that keep pace with the soaring cost of housing

Affordable, excellent family health care

Humane workloads and safe staffing

Improved pension increases

Language improvements, including equal justice language that, among other things, will help to provide access to union jobs for formerly incarcerated individuals and unprecedented protections for immigrant workers

Members of Unite Here walked off the job on July 2 in a first wave of picketing targeted 21 hotels involved in contract negotiations with the union. The second wave began July 10, targeting a total of 12 hotels.