Casey Wasserman selling talent agency following Ghislaine Maxwell email scandal

The Brief Casey Wasserman announced he is selling his eponymous sports and music agency, Wasserman Media Group, following a mass exodus of high-profile clients and staff revolts. The sale follows the public release of "flirtatious" 2003 emails between Wasserman and convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell, though an independent probe cleared him of criminal activity. Despite the corporate divestment, the LA28 Board of Directors reaffirmed their support for Wasserman to remain chairman of the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic organizing committee.



Casey Wasserman, a titan of sports marketing and chairman of the LA28 Olympic Games, announced Friday night that he will sell Wasserman Media Group to eliminate himself as a "distraction."

The decision follows weeks of intense pressure after newly released Department of Justice documents revealed sexually suggestive correspondence with Ghislaine Maxwell.

What we know:

Wasserman founded his agency in 2002, growing it into a global powerhouse that represents elite athletes and major musical acts.

In a memo to his 4,000 employees, Wasserman apologized for "past personal mistakes" and announced that Chief Operating Officer Mike Watts will take over day-to-day operations during the sales process.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

The controversy centers on 2003 emails in which Wasserman made flirtatious remarks to Maxwell and a 2002 humanitarian trip to Africa aboard Jeffrey Epstein's private plane.

What they're saying:

The backlash from the agency’s talent roster was swift and public.

Grammy winner Chappell Roan, who recently cut ties, stated, "No artist, agent or employee should ever be expected to defend or overlook actions that conflict so deeply with our own moral values." Soccer legend Abby Wambach also departed, explicitly calling for Wasserman's resignation.

However, the LA28 Executive Committee issued a vote of confidence, stating that an independent review by O’Melveny & Myers found his interactions with Epstein and Maxwell "did not go beyond what has already been publicly documented."

Timeline:

2002: Wasserman flies to Africa on Jeffrey Epstein’s plane for a Clinton Foundation mission.

2003: Wasserman exchanges "flirtatious" emails with Ghislaine Maxwell.

Late Jan 2026: The U.S. Department of Justice releases documents detailing the correspondence.

Feb 9-11, 2026: Major clients including Chappell Roan and Abby Wambach publicly leave the agency.

Feb 11, 2026: LA28 Board announces its continued support for Wasserman as chairman.

Feb 13, 2026: Wasserman issues a memo announcing the pending sale of his company.

What's next:

The sale of Wasserman Media Group—which includes substantial holdings in sports, music, and talent management—is already underway, though a buyer has not yet been named.

While Wasserman steps back from his corporate empire, he intends to devote his "full attention" to the 2028 Olympic Games.

However, he continues to face calls for his resignation from several Los Angeles City Council members and County Supervisor Janice Hahn.