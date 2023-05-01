4 shot dead in Kern County: Sheriff
MOJAVE, Calif. - Four people are dead following a shooting in Kern County, according to the sheriff's office.
It happened Sunday around 11:20 p.m. at a home in the 15900 block of H St. in Mojave, officials said.
Responding deputies located three people suffering from gunshot wounds. They were pronounced dead at the scene.
One additional person was taken to a hospital where they died from their injuries, authorities said.
It's unclear at this time the relationship among the four victims, but authorities said they were four men in their 20s and 30s.
SUGGESTED:
- Family of woman who died in Boyle Heights apartment fire say blocked access caused her death
- Barstow cop caught on camera beating unarmed Black man during arrest accused of excessive force
- Westlake Village Target hit by 2 shoplifters in 2 days
- Riverside masseuse accused of sexual assault
Homicide detectives were called to the scene and continue to investigate.
No suspect information has yet been released.
Anyone with information is asked to call authorities.