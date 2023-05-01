4 shot dead in Kern County: Sheriff

Four people are dead following a shooting in Kern County, according to the sheriff's office.

It happened Sunday around 11:20 p.m. at a home in the 15900 block of H St. in Mojave, officials said.

Responding deputies located three people suffering from gunshot wounds. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

One additional person was taken to a hospital where they died from their injuries, authorities said.

It's unclear at this time the relationship among the four victims, but authorities said they were four men in their 20s and 30s.

Homicide detectives were called to the scene and continue to investigate.

No suspect information has yet been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call authorities.