4 injured in crash on PCH in Malibu

Four people were injured Saturday in a two-vehicle crash on Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu.

The crash was reported at 1:45 p.m. Saturday on Pacific Coast Highway at Rambla Pacifico Street, according to Lt. Adam Zeko of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Malibu/Lost Hills station.

County firefighters used hydraulic tools to free one patient from wreckage, a dispatch supervisor told City News Service.

Two patients were airlifted to a trauma center and two patients were taken to a hospital by ground ambulance, he said.

PCH was closed to traffic at Rambla Pacifico Street for the investigation and cleanup, Zeko said.