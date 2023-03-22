11-year-old killed in wrong-way crash on 60 Freeway

An 11-year-old girl was killed in a wrong-way crash involving a semi-truck in the City of Industry on the 60 Freeway Wednesday morning.

Officials with the California Highway Patrol said the wrong-way, hit-and-run crash happened around 4 a.m.

CHP investigators said the driver of a Hyundai was traveling on the westbound lanes when their vehicle crashed into a big rig, causing the vehicle to spin out of control and land in the opposite direction. For some reason, the driver of the Hyundai continued driving and proceeded to crash into a Toyota Corolla and other vehicles.

Two people became trapped in the wreckage and a female passenger inside the Corolla was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Hyundai managed to get out of her vehicle and took off on foot.

Caltrans officials closed all westbound lanes before the Crossroads Parkway exit. A SigAlert was issued and traffic was diverted off the freeway at 7th Avenue. By 9:15 a.m., all lanes reopened.

The suspect remains at large.

No further information was immediately released.

The investigation is ongoing.