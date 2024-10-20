4 arrested, over $143K in stolen merch recovered in California retail theft bust

The Brief Four people were arrested in Anaheim for their alleged involvement in at least ten thefts. The thefts happened across Orange and Los Angeles counties between Aug. 24 and Sept. 27. More than $143,000 in stolen merchandise was recovered.



Four people were arrested and more than $143,000 in stolen merchandise recovered in a retail theft bust spanning two Southern California counties, according to the California Highway Patrol Border Division.

Officials said the four suspects - Victor Manuel Marcos Marino, 33, Maria Isabel Orozco Cadena, 31, Elena Huezo, 43, and Jose Aurelio Diaz Magana, 36 - were involved in about 10 thefts across Orange and Los Angeles counties between Aug. 24 and Sept. 27.

The suspects - also known as "boosters" - were associated with two addresses in Anaheim and Bloomington, which housed the stolen goods.

All four suspects were arrested in Anaheim for their involvement in the thefts and booked into the Orange County jail.