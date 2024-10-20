Expand / Collapse search

Burglars hit North Hollywood pharmacy

Published  October 20, 2024 10:47am PDT
The owner says this is the fourth time burglars have broken into this pharmacy.

LOS ANGELES - Another pharmacy burglary is under investigation by police, this time in North Hollywood on Sherman Way. 

Surveillance video caught at least three thieves on camera - all wearing black headlamps as they walked around Bel Air Pharmacy. 

It happened around 5:30 a.m. Saturday. 

The suspects were seen helping themselves to different medications. 

One of the suspects used an electrical saw to cut through a gate on a side door of the building. 

Anyone with information is asked to call police.