Burglars hit North Hollywood pharmacy

The Brief Surveillance video caught the masked thieves during the crime at the Bel Air Pharmacy. It happened Saturday around 5:30 a.m. One of the suspects used an electrical saw to cut through a gate on the side door of the building.



Another pharmacy burglary is under investigation by police, this time in North Hollywood on Sherman Way.

Surveillance video caught at least three thieves on camera - all wearing black headlamps as they walked around Bel Air Pharmacy.

It happened around 5:30 a.m. Saturday.

The suspects were seen helping themselves to different medications.

One of the suspects used an electrical saw to cut through a gate on a side door of the building.

The owner says this is the fourth time burglars have broken into this pharmacy.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.