Burglars hit North Hollywood pharmacy
LOS ANGELES - Another pharmacy burglary is under investigation by police, this time in North Hollywood on Sherman Way.
Surveillance video caught at least three thieves on camera - all wearing black headlamps as they walked around Bel Air Pharmacy.
It happened around 5:30 a.m. Saturday.
The suspects were seen helping themselves to different medications.
One of the suspects used an electrical saw to cut through a gate on a side door of the building.
The owner says this is the fourth time burglars have broken into this pharmacy.
Anyone with information is asked to call police.