Burglars drop safe after being spotted by witness, lead cops on 2-county chase

The Brief Four suspected burglars are on the run after leading authorities on a pursuit across Ventura and LA counties. A witness called 911 to report the four suspects were seen loading a safe onto a getaway car. Once they were spotted, they dropped the safe and left the scene.



Four suspected burglars are on the run after leading authorities on a police chase across Ventura and Los Angeles counties, according to the Simi Valley Police Department.

Authorities responded to a report of a burglary in progress around 1 a.m. Sunday in the 2200 block of Tapo Street.

That's when a witness called 911 to report he saw the suspects attempting to load a safe into a vehicle described as a dark gray Nissan hatchback with a covered license plate. When they were spotted, the suspects dropped the safe and left the area in that getaway vehicle.

Once authorities located the suspect vehicle, a pursuit began and continued on to Los Angeles, officials said.

The pursuit was terminated by authorities once it was deemed reckless and the vehicle reached dangerous speeds.

The safe was recovered and all the money accounted for.

Anyone with information regarding this burglary is advised to call the station at (805) 583-6950.