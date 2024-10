The Brief A man was found shot to death in his car in Valley Village Saturday. It happened around 2:20 p.m. near Colfax and Chandler. The shooter has not been arrested.



A murder investigation is underway in Valley Village after a man was found shot to death in the driver's seat of his black Audi.

It happened on Chandler Boulevard near Colfax around 2:20 p.m. Saturday, according to police.

The shooter is still on the run.

A suspect description was not immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the LAPD homicide bureau.