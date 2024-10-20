Jeep crashes through fence of high school in Torrance

The Brief The driver of a blue Jeep was seen speeding through a neighborhood before the crash. It happened at Torrance's West High School on Saturday. Witnesses pulled the driver from the car and restrained him until police arrived.



The driver of a blue jeep crashed through the fence of a high school in Torrance on Saturday.

The driver was seen on Ring camera going extremely fast before this collision.

The driver plowed straight through the fence of Torrance's West High School, ending up on the field where a soccer game was taking place.

Witnesses pulled the driver from the car and restrained him until authorities arrived and took him to the hospital.

"Several people ran over, and they pulled the driver out of the car… they held him until the police came. He was acting a bit odd," one witness said.

No one else was injured.

It's not known yet if drugs or alcohol were involved.

The investigation is ongoing.