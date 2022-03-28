35 stolen luxury cars worth $2.3 million recovered in San Fernando Valley: CHP

California Highway Patrol detectives seized about three dozen luxury vehicles that were stolen from car dealerships in Southern California, officials said.

The vehicles, with an estimated value of $2.3 million, were found on a lot in the San Fernando Valley on March 24. A specific location was not disclosed by CHP.

Photos showed the luxury cars - which included Aston Martins, Bentleys, Jaguars, Land Rovers, and Porsches - on a grassy lot behind a chain-link fence in the backyard of a home.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Authorities also recovered a gun and indoor marijuana grow operation where more than 400 plants were discovered.

One suspect has since been arrested. CHP did not release the name of the suspect.

The investigation remains ongoing.

If you believe you were possibly a victim of this type of vehicle theft, contact the CHP Southern Division Vehicle Theft Unit at 323-644-9550.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.