30 violent criminals arrested during multi-agency operation in LA

A multi-agency operation to target violent crimes in Los Angeles resulted in the arrest of 30 people during a 72-hour period.

The US Marshals collaborated with the Los Angeles Police Department to form a fugitive task force.

Operation FAST was conducted over a 72-hour period from March 28 to March 30. The operation focused on suspects wanted for violent crimes, including murder, attempted murder, robbery, and sexual assault.

According to LAPD, the operation resulted in the following:

15 documented gang members arrested

10 firearms seized

30 total arrests:

10 for homicide

9 for attempt homicide

3 for armed robbery

1 for assault with a deadly weapon (firearm)

4 for great bodily injury to a child

3 for rape of a child under 14these

Operation FAST was created to help prepare the agencies for a 30-day operation known as Operation North Star.

Operation North Star is part of President Biden's strategy to tackle gun related crime. The purpose of the operation is to reduce crime in the ten cities that showed a large increase in homicide shootings. Los Angeles was identified as one of those ten cities.

The operation concentrates on fugitives with arrest warrants, wanted for the most serious, violent, and harmful offenses which include homicide, forcible sexual assault, robbery, and aggravated assaults.

Advertisement

Officials have identified nearly 14,500 active and outstanding felony warrants in the Los Angeles area. Their goal is to arrest as many people with outstanding warrants.

The operation will take place for the entire month of June.

