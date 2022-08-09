3 sought in Westlake Village home burglary: LASD

article

Authorities are asking for the public's help identifying three suspects in connection with a residential burglary in Westlake Village.

It happened Aug. 5 at a home in the 32000 block of Fallview Road.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the suspects were seen running from the home and getting into a black BMW, also pictured.

A witness told police the suspects were wearing white masks that covered their full faces.

Anyone with information is asked to call LA Crime Stoppers by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477).

