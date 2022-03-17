3 child porn suspects arrested in San Bernardino

Three men were arrested Wednesday following separate investigations regarding the possession and/or distribution of child pornography and distribution.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Roy Rincon Gonzales

According to authorities, warrants were served at the homes of Juan Espinoza Jr., Roy Rincon Gonzales, and Eduardo Medina Barajas, where additional evidence of child pornography possession and distribution was recovered.

Over a thousand graphic images and videos showing small children and teens engaging in sexual acts with adults were recovered from the homes, according to authorities.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Detective C. Walton of

The Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force within the detective bureau’s Specialized

Crimes Unit at (909) 384-5644 or email Walton_cl@sbcity.org

