3 'repeat offenders' arrested in LA retail theft operation

article

The Brief Three suspects were arrested during a retail theft bust at a shoe store in Los Angeles. The three suspects are repeat offenders, according to police. There has been an uptick in retail theft at shoe stores in the LA-area, police said.



Multiple shoplifting suspects were arrested as part of a retail theft operation in Los Angeles, according to police.

The blitz operation was conducted Tuesday at a shoe store located in the 3000 block of E. 4th Street, police said, following an uptick in retail theft at shoe stores in the area.

Three suspects - Haleni Sitani, 19; Tyjari Williams, 21; and Amya Atkins, 21; were arrested for alleged organized retail theft.

SUGGESTED:

Under the Los Angeles County Felony Bail Schedule, several of the suspects were

eligible for "book and release," but their cases were submitted for magistrate release due to them being repeat offenders, police said.