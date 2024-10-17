3 arrested in connection with shooting of influencer Miguel Aguilar during robbery in West LA

The Brief Three suspects were arrested in Northern California in connection with the robbery and shooting of fitness influencer Miguel Aguilar in West LA in September. They have been identified as Jason Melara, Daymonee Johnson, and Makhi Taylor. Aguilar remains in critical condition at the hospital.



Three people have been arrested in connection with the shooting of fitness influencer Miguel Aguilar during a home robbery in West Los Angeles last month, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The shooting happened on Sept. 13 outside a home in the 11400 block of North Thurston Circle near Sunset Boulevard.

According to police, at least four armed suspects approached Aguilar and his wife in their driveway, demanding their belongings. That's when one of the suspects shot Aguilar in the head before they ran to a getaway car waiting nearby. TMZ reported that the thieves went after Aguilar's Rolex watch.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Fitness influencer Miguel Angel Aguilar shot in Bel Air attempted robbery, TMZ reports

Aguilar was taken to the hospital where he remains in critical condition, officials said.

One of the suspects, Mario Melara, was injured during the robbery-shooting and later died at a hospital, according to police. It was unclear how Melara was injured.

The three other suspects - Jason Melara, Daymonee Johnson, and Makhi Taylor, were located in Northern California and arrested.

All three were booked on suspicion of murder, attempted murder, attempted robbery and assault with a deadly weapon.

The relationship between Mario Melara and Jason Melara was not released.

SUGGESTED: Violent Rolex robbery caught on video in downtown LA

Aguilar is the founder of the Self Made Training Facility, a gym franchise with more than 25 locations across the country. The company is headquartered in Temecula.

"Miguel is a beloved individual, and his strength, leadership, accomplishments, and resilience have inspired many," a post shared by the franchise read after the incident. "We know that he is surrounded by the love and support of his family, friends, all of you, and we are confident in his ability to overcome this."





