Thieves deactivating LADWP transformers, digging pits to steal copper wiring

Buisiness owners in Harbor Gateway neighbor of Los Angeles say they're fed up with what's become an "every day" problem — thieves vandalizing LADWP transformers in an effort to steal copper wiring. And some of these robberies are happening in broad daylight.

In a recent robbery behind a local business, thieves left their tools and even jackets, after breaking through the fence to pull the copper from the transformers. The thieves drain the transformers of their oil, deactivating them so they can avoid the high voltage.

But the thieves don't stop at just that.

"They're digging right now a trench to get into the copper that's buried underground," said David Matthews, the area's Chamber of Commerce chair. "It's crazy. And this copper goes into the building. So they're trying to get it out so they can take it to a recycler."

Matthews said the thieves have been there every day for the last five or six days.

Every day, LADWP comes out to fix the fence, and every night the thieves just cut their way back in.

In one case, they even brought a forklift. "They lifted the gates off of their mounting, the hinges, and that's how they came in with a truck and stole a bunch of stuff out of this property," Matthews said.

In fact, as FOX 11 was at the property, assessing the damages, two people were seen walking up to the lot, loading up whatever they could carry, and walking out. Surveillance video showed thieves back again just hours later.

Businessowners said they've called 911 and that the Los Angeles Police Department has taken multiple reports. FOX 11 also reached out to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, and the department said it has a meeting on Thursday specifically to discuss precious metal theft.