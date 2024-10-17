Van Nuys homeowner subdues alleged squatter: 'I don't feel safe in this neighborhood'

The Brief A Van Nuys homeowner and an alleged squatter got into a confrontation early Thursday morning. The homeowner said he's contacted authorities about the same person multiple times. The suspect was taken into custody and received medical treatment for injuries sustained to his face.



A homeowner in Los Angeles' Van Nuys neighborhood was attacked by an alleged squatter and managed to subdue the suspect early Thursday morning, officials said.

Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department's Van Nuys Station were called to a home on the 13500 block of Hart Street, near the intersection of Woodman Avenue and Sherman Way, around 1 a.m. where the homeowner says he found the intruder locked inside a second-story bedroom before the assault.

"When he opened, he tried to attack me. He’s lucky…I am licensed and armed. I spend a lot of money and pay taxes but I don’t feel safe in this neighborhood to be honest with you," said the property owner, Mike.

The homeowner says the newly built property has been vacant while undergoing renovations. While the homeowner was moving the trash bins out to the curb to be collected the next morning, he says he noticed a light coming from a second story bedroom.

When the homeowner attempted to open the door, he said it was locked. After multiple attempts to gain access into the room, he said the suspect opened the door and began assaulting him before the alleged squatter was wrestled to the ground.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the suspect pinned down by the homeowner, who reported that the man had entered his home multiple times. The homeowner stated that he had previously contacted law enforcement regarding this same person.

"They finally took him in, because last time they didn’t. I saw him coming out of my property. I chased him down and they said ‘he’s not in your property ,we can’t do anything for trespassing’. Well, this time I busted him in the same place," said the homeowner.

LAFD paramedics were seen transporting the suspect from the scene by ambulance for injuries sustained to his face, allegedly as a result of the physical altercation with the homeowner.

LAPD's Van Nuys Division continues to investigate the incident.