3 more Rams placed on COVID reserve; UCLA coach Mick Cronin sidelined

The coronavirus pandemic continued to have an impact on Los Angeles sports teams Wednesday, with the Rams placing three more players on the reserve/COVID-19 list, and UCLA men's basketball coach Mick Cronin forced out of Wednesday evening's game due to health protocols.

Rams linebacker Justin Hollins and tight ends Johnny Mundt and Jared Pinkney were all added to the team's COVID list Wednesday, raising to 16 the number of players the team has put on the list in recent days.

Among those on the COVID reserve list are star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., cornerback Jalen Ramsey and running back Darrell Henderson Jr.

Vaccinated players can return to the squad if they test negative twice at least 24 hours apart. Unvaccinated players must remain isolated for 10 days.

The Rams are scheduled to host the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday afternoon at SoFi Stadium.

UCLA, meanwhile, announced Wednesday afternoon that Cronin will not coach Wednesday evening's game against Alabama State "due to COVID-19 protocols." The team will be coached instead by associate head coach Darren Savino, according to the university.

