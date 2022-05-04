‘Raging gun battle’ at Wilmington party leads to police chase in South LA

A shooting at a party in Wilmington that an officer described as a "raging gun battle," turned into a police chase in South Los Angeles that temporarily prompted a lockdown in the Historic South-Central neighborhood, police said.

Around 1 a.m. Wednesday, police said they received at least 15 calls from people who reported shots being fired at a party at North Avalon Boulevard and West G Street in Wilmington. Partygoers said at some point during the gathering, an argument ensued and multiple people pulled out their guns and started shooting.

Officials said two women and a man were hospitalized following the shooting. Two of the victims were taken to the hospital by ambulance and the third victim was reportedly dumped at a hospital.

While at the scene, officers spotted an SUV traveling at a high rate of speed and a pursuit began.

The suspects led officers to South LA where they got out of the Jeep and ran from officers in the area of East 41st Place and South Avalon Blvd. The neighborhood was temporarily placed on a lockdown while authorities searched for the suspects.

A woman was detained at the scene. However, the two other suspects managed to escape.

Investigators noted the gunshot wound victims were not cooperating and believe there are more suspects and possibly more victims.

