Suspect barricaded inside car wash in Industry

A standoff is underway in Industry where a suspect is barricaded inside a car wash, according to authorities.

The standoff began just after 7 a.m. at a gas station near Hacienda and Valley boulevards on the 15500 block of Valley Boulevard.

SkyFOX video over the scene shows the perimeter is surrounded by authorities including the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Special Enforcement Bureau.

Roads in the area remain closed as the standoff continues.

It's unknown at this time how the suspect got into the car wash or why is he wanted.

No other information was immediately available.