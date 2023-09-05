Street racing may be to blame after car slams into fire engine in Compton area: CHP

A man and a woman were killed after a car collided with a fire engine in the Compton area overnight, Southern California authorities said.

Officials with the California Highway Patrol said the crash was reported after 12:30 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of South Avalon and East Compton boulevards in West Compton.

CHP investigators said two cars, including a blue PT Cruiser, may have been racing westbound on Compton Blvd. while the fire truck was traveling northbound on Avalon Blvd. They added the two cars were traveling at speeds over 80 mph in an area with a posted 40 mph speed limit.

Authorities said the fire engine was in the process of responding to an emergency and was proceeding through a green light with its emergency lights activated. That's when investigators say the PT Cruiser collided with the fire truck and sent debris flying across the intersection.

The third vehicle fled from the scene while witnesses tried to rush in to help. However, the two people inside the blue car were killed upon impact, the CHP said.

Four firefighters from Los Angeles County Fire Department Station 95 were taken to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center for what was described by officials as non-critical injuries.

The names of the two killed in the crash have not been released and were described as a young couple.

The investigation remains active and detectives continue to canvas the area for clues.