Couple fatally shot while parked in vehicle with baby in backseat

A man and a woman were killed after a gunman opened fire on their vehicle with the couple’s one-year-old baby in the backseat in Los Angeles’ Harbor City neighborhood, authorities said.

Officials with the Los Angeles Police Department said the shooting was reported just before 6:40 p.m. Monday.

The investigation reveals the couple was sitting in their parked vehicle when they were shot. The suspect approached the vehicle and fired numerous rounds.

Video taken from the scene shows the vehicle riddled with bullet holes.

The male victim was declared dead at the scene. The female victim was taken to an area hospital where she died.

Investigators said the baby was not struck by gunfire.

The LAPD said the shooting was gang-related and a description of the suspect was not available.

