3 firefighters injured while battling fire at Long Beach strip mall

Three firefighters were injured while battling a fire at a Long Beach strip mall.

Firefighters responded to the 5600 block of Atlantic Avenue just before 4:30 a.m. Saturday and saw heavy smoke and flames coming from one of the buildings.

Dozens of firefighters took defensive mode and quickly worked to extinguish the third-alarm fire.

According to the Long Beach Fire Department, the building was still severely damaged, almost a total loss.

A total of three firefighters were injured and taken to the hospital. Two have been released and recovering at home, while one firefighter is still hospitalized. The cause or severity of their injuries is unknown.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.