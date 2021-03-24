3 displaced after crane allegedly used for movie shoot falls onto Pasadena home

Three people were displaced after a crane that was reportedly being used for a movie shoot fell onto a home in Pasadena late Tuesday night, officials said.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department said they were called to the home located in the 3600 block of San Pasqual Street, near South Rosemead Boulevard, just before 11 p.m.

Neighbors told FOX11 they heard the "boom" up and down the block and that they believed the crane was being used for filming for an upcoming Netflix movie.

"I don’t think Netflix should have been shooting during these conditions," neighbor Claire Gute said.

Aerial footage from SkyFOX shows the home was seriously damaged. However, fire officials said no one was injured.

Investigators were looking into whether ferocious Santa Ana winds were to blame.

The investigation is ongoing.

