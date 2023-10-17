3 dead in North Hollywood shooting; Suspects on the run

Three people were shot and killed Monday evening in North Hollywood.

Los Angeles Police Department officers responded to a fired shots call at Lankershim Boulevard and Moorpark Street at approximately 9:30 p.m. where they found the victims outside of a pizza restaurant, LAPD Officer Tony Im told City News Service.

According to police, a silver sedan with three to four suspects dressed in black clothing drove up to the victims' car and fired several shots at them before speeding away south on Lankershim Boulevard.

One victim was pronounced dead at the scene by Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics. The other two drove themselves to a hospital, where they were pronounced dead.