3 California cities named 'most fun' in America, study shows

Looking to have some fun but don't know where to go?

Turns out you don't have to travel too far if you want to be in one of the "most fun" cities in the U.S., according to a new study.

Personal finance website WalletHub released its report on 2023's Most Fun Cities in America, and three California cities made the cut.

Those cities were Los Angeles (No. 20), San Diego (No. 16) and San Francisco (No. 5).

Here's how LA ranked:

Fun in Los Angeles (1=Most Fun, 91=Avg.):

20th – Festivals per Capita

1st – Restaurants per Capita

37th – Playgrounds per Capita

25th – Parkland Acres per Capita

6th – Dance Clubs per Capita

1st – Number of Attractions

80th – Avg. Beer Price

To get the results, WalletHub compared more than 180 U.S. cities across 65 key metrics, ranging from fitness clubs per capita to movie costs to the average business hours of breweries.

Topping the list this year was Las Vegas, Nevada, which boasts a large number of attractions and 4.5-star or higher restaurants, analysts said. While Sin City is known for partying, it's also one of the few cities in the study where public drinking is allowed in most or all places. Vegas is also home to the largest number of casinos in the country, but don't forget it is also renowned for its performers, especially music.

To see the full report, tap or click here.