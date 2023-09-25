3 California cities make top 5 most LGBTQ+ friendly cities in US

Look no further than California when it comes to cities in the U.S. that are home to the most LGBTQ+ friendly communities.

That's according to an an analysis by Insider Monkey, which used data from UCLA's Williams Institute and the number of same-sex couples per 1,000 households to get the results. City population data from the U.S. Census Bureau and scores from the 2022 Human Rights Campaign’s Municipal Equality Index (MEI) were also considered.

San Francisco took the No. 1 spot, topping the list with 6.50 same-sex couples per 1,000 households. The analysis touched on the city's rich history of LGBTQ+ activism and its vibrant LGBTQ+ neighborhoods that helped push it to the top of the list.

Austin, Texas, and Seattle, Washington ranked second and third.

Two other California cities rounded out the top five.

Sacramento took the No. 4 spot, with 3.21 same-sex couples per 1,000 households. The study named neighborhoods like Lavender Heights known for its LGBTQ+ community.

San Diego rounded out the top 5, with 3.11 same-sex couples per 1,000 households.

Los Angeles didn't fall too far behind, ranking No. 6 with a score of 2.97 same-sex couples per 1,000 households.

